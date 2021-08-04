MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 445.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $479.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.20. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.