MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $14.07

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.90. MarketWise shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 487 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

