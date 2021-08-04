Marquard & Bahls AG Purchases 30,000 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.43. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7509542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

