Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $405.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

