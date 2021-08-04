Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $67.50

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.