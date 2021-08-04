Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells $3,020,921.96 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

