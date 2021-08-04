Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.00 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.47. 129,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.