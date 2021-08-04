Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams Purchases 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MTDR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
