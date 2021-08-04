Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

