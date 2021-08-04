McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.17. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.34 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.