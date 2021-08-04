McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $235.18 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $194.34 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.