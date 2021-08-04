McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 14,419 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44.

McKesson stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 73,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.67. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

