MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.150 EPS.

MDU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,508. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

