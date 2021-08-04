Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 12,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a P/E ratio of 221.25 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

