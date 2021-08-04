Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $287.27. 154,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,453. Medifast has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

