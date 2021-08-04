MediWound (MDWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediWound stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of MediWound worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

