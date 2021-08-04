Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on Meggitt and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.