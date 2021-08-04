MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MEIP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.