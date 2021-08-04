MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 7.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $367,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,870.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,566.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,685. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,083.71 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,488.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.