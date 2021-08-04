MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $1,576.00. 1,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5,082.09 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,870.26.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

