MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $2,050.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,870.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,575.70 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,082.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,488.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

