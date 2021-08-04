Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

