Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.