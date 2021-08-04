Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of MRCY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

