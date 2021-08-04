Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

