Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 798 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $364.41. 11,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,267. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.16. Deere & Company has a one year low of $176.63 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

