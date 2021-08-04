Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.82. 319,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,923. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $351.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

