Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,653. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

