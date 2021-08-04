Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 112,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

