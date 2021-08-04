Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 3,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

