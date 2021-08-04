Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,180. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.