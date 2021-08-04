Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.59. 292,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

