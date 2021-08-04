Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $354.59. 292,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

