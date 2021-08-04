Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

