Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 20,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

