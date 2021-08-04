Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

