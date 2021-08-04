Method Finance Hits Market Cap of $612,409.01 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $612,409.01 and $7,915.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00815793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

