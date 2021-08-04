Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Metro traded as high as C$65.85 and last traded at C$65.10, with a volume of 284432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.33.

Get Metro alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.