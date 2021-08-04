MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.