MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $5.53.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
