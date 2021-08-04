MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

