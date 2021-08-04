Michael Ruane Acquires 2,487,179 Shares of Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane purchased 2,487,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,871.79 ($17,765.56).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Ruane purchased 1,200,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,200.00 ($9,428.57).

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Ruane purchased 1,165,455 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,150.92 ($10,822.08).

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

