Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.15. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 29,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.16.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

