Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.170 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.17 EPS.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,448. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.06. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.