Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,632,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

