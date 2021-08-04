MicroMoney (AMM) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $171,715.64 and approximately $105,245.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroMoney

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

