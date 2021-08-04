Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Microvast by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microvast by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

