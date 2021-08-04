Millennium Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after acquiring an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,867,000 after acquiring an additional 510,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth $64,834,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 61.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after acquiring an additional 373,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 672,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

OZON opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.01.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

