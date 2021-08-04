Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,695 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSPR opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

