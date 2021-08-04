Millennium Management LLC Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

